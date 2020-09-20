John L. Hart

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — John “Jack” L. Hart, 80, of Normal, IL, passed away at 2:48 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

He was born April 24, 1940 in Peoria, IL, the son of Charles L. and Deloris M. (Hillman) Hart. He married Ruth Ann Reel in 1965 in Eureka, IL.

Surviving are his daughter Kelly Yoder of Eureka and son Brian Hart of Eureka; and two grandchildren, Caleb and Shelby Yoder. His two grandchildren were the love of his life which was shown by his helping them achieve their adult dreams.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

His early family life was spent in Hamilton County in Southern Illinois where he attended Delafield Grade School and graduated from McLeansboro Township High School in 1957. In that year, after graduation, his parents moved to Eureka where he attended Eureka College.