CARLOCK — John "Leon" Lamborn, age 78, of Carlock, IL, passed away at 5:04 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. A public visitation will be 3:00 PM-5:00 PM Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Everyone is required to wear a mask. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Leon was born October 8, 1942 in St. Joseph, IL the son of Robert Basil and Thelma Irene (Sebring) Lamborn. He married Carolyn Christine Barentine on May 31, 1963 at Vale Baptist Church, Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his 2 children: J. Allen (Dianne) Lamborn, Carlock IL, Kimberly Sue (Karl) Bouk, Cabery, IL; grandchildren: Joshua Allen (Holly) Lamborn, Bloomington, IL, Joel Robert (Alexis Clayton) Lamborn, Carlock, IL, Kole Astin, and Kaitlyn Adrianna and Kameron Avery Bouk, Cabery, IL

Leon is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Leon had worked at Bridgestone Firestone Tire Company in Bloomington, IL for over 20 years.

He enjoyed constructing wooden model airplanes and landscaping. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.

