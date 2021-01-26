BLOOMINGTON — John Leslie Wroan III, 93, peacefully passed away in his home January 22, 2021. John was born March 16, 1927 to his beloved parents, John Leslie Wroan II and Agnes Ingle Wroan in Deer Creek, Illinois. He graduated from University High School where he lettered in four sports all four years and met his wife, Elizabeth (Bette) Louise Wroan. They were married April 2 1948, settled into Bloomington - Normal permanently and raised their two children. John went to college at Iowa State University and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1951. At age 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy Seabees Construction Division serving as a Seaman First Class during WWII. He joined his father at J.L. Wroan and Sons, Inc. to build their Commercial General Construction Company to be among the largest in down state Illinois. Three of his buildings, he was especially proud of were University High School, Bone Student Center and Horton Field House and Hancock Stadium. He served as President until it was dissolved in 1984 upon his retirement. After the death of his wife, Bette in 1979, John met Jeanne Koring Smith and they were married November 1, 1980 forming a treasured family of six children. They spent their life happily together between their two homes in Bloomington and Rancho Mirage, CA.
John loved his community and served it in numerous capacities. He was the genesis and instrumental in the creation of the Carle BroMenn Community Cancer Center. He believed cancer happened to the whole family and they all needed a place for healing and care. He donated what was necessary to create The Wroan Engineering and Technology Center at University High School, declaring "the importance of supporting education can not be stated enough…". He served on the Boards of the 1st National Bank of Normal, Peoples Bank and Commerce Bank, where he was a strong voice in forging the mergers as he envisioned their future success. He was a member of the Normal Rotary where he took great pride in his perfect attendance. He served on many local Boards but, what he enjoyed most was when an individual needed assistance or a step up in their life and he could find a way to quietly and anonymously help them.
John loved to play golf, pocket billiards and gin. He shot five hole-in-ones, the last one on a round he shot his age. He loved to play all sports and watch them on TV. As a semi pro basketball player he played against the Globetrotters. He fished in Canada with friends and traveled the world with his wife. But, his greatest joy was time spent with his family. He was a role model of honesty, integrity, loyalty, devotion, stability, unconditional love and support, humility, charity and wisdom to his entire family. Out of all his accomplishments, and there were many, he repeatedly said his greatest pride was in his family. They meant the world to him. And, he meant the world to them.
"We will miss you so much. But, your light will never dim, it will shine brightly on our path forward for eternity. We love you with all our hearts."
John is survived by his wife, Jeanne Wroan; by his two children: Gary (Cathy) Wroan of Bloomington, Karen Wroan of Del Mar, CA; his four step daughters: Catherine (Steven) Kreis of Martinsville, IN, Carol (William) Sprague of Frederick, MD, Amy (Ruben) Alvarez of Jacksonville, FL, Anne (Gregory) Roegiers of Eagle, ID; one brother, Lyle Wroan of Glendale, CA; eleven grandchildren: John Leslie Wroan IV, Katelynn Elizabeth Garman, Blake David Wroan, Amy (Ben) Phillips, Emily (Nick) Mertens, Jonathan Sprague, Sarah (Ben) Link, Benjamin (Vicky) Sprague, Michael Sprague, Alex (Jessica) Roegiers, Rachel (Mike) Robertson and eleven great-grandchildren: Max Garman, David, Catherine and Thomas Phillips, Huxley and Wilder Mertens, Emma, Julia and Becca Link and Jack and Iris Sprague.
There will be a private entombment at Park Hill Mausoleum in Bloomington.
There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Illinois Wesleyan University or Illinois State University Foundation for University High School.