BLOOMINGTON — John Leslie Wroan III, 93, peacefully passed away in his home January 22, 2021. John was born March 16, 1927 to his beloved parents, John Leslie Wroan II and Agnes Ingle Wroan in Deer Creek, Illinois. He graduated from University High School where he lettered in four sports all four years and met his wife, Elizabeth (Bette) Louise Wroan. They were married April 2 1948, settled into Bloomington - Normal permanently and raised their two children. John went to college at Iowa State University and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1951. At age 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy Seabees Construction Division serving as a Seaman First Class during WWII. He joined his father at J.L. Wroan and Sons, Inc. to build their Commercial General Construction Company to be among the largest in down state Illinois. Three of his buildings, he was especially proud of were University High School, Bone Student Center and Horton Field House and Hancock Stadium. He served as President until it was dissolved in 1984 upon his retirement. After the death of his wife, Bette in 1979, John met Jeanne Koring Smith and they were married November 1, 1980 forming a treasured family of six children. They spent their life happily together between their two homes in Bloomington and Rancho Mirage, CA.