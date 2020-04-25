John Luedtke

BLOOMINGTON — John R. Luedtke, 87, of Greenville, S.C., formerly of Bloomington, died March 30, 2020, at Rolling Green Village, Greenville, S.C., with family by his side. He had been under the care of Lutheran Hospice.
John was born June 14, 1932, in LaSalle-Peru. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Luedtke, and his mother, Harriet Moran Luedtke. He is survived by his wife, Patricia. Also surviving are daughter, Jacqui (Terry) Foster, Greenville, S.C.; son, Tim (Lily) Luedtke, Hattiesburg, Miss.; two grandchildren, Drake Luedtke and Kayla Luedtke, Jackson, Miss.; and a sister, Jane (John) Seiler, Savoy.
John had practiced law in Bloomington since 1956 and ended his law career there as one of the managing partners of Luedtke, Hartweg and Turner. He was very active in the community throughout his like there. In 2010 after having retired earlier, he and Patricia moved to Greenville, S.C.
John graduated from Minonk High School. He attended the University of Illinois and graduated from the University of Illinois Law School in 1956. He was a huge fan of the Chicago Bears, holding season tickets most of his life, and thoroughly enjoyed attending the 1985 Super Bowl in New Orleans where the Bears beat the Patriots. He also enjoyed golf, his Sunday Putters couples golf group, and was a patron of the Masters Golf Tournament having had series badges since 1967.
He will be deeply missed by his family and all that knew him. A life well-lived.
