John Luedtke

BLOOMINGTON — John R. Luedtke, 87, of Greenville, S.C., formerly of Bloomington, died March 30, 2020, at Rolling Green Village, Greenville, S.C., with family by his side. He had been under the care of Lutheran Hospice.

John was born June 14, 1932, in LaSalle-Peru. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Luedtke, and his mother, Harriet Moran Luedtke. He is survived by his wife, Patricia. Also surviving are daughter, Jacqui (Terry) Foster, Greenville, S.C.; son, Tim (Lily) Luedtke, Hattiesburg, Miss.; two grandchildren, Drake Luedtke and Kayla Luedtke, Jackson, Miss.; and a sister, Jane (John) Seiler, Savoy.

John had practiced law in Bloomington since 1956 and ended his law career there as one of the managing partners of Luedtke, Hartweg and Turner. He was very active in the community throughout his like there. In 2010 after having retired earlier, he and Patricia moved to Greenville, S.C.