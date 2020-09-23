John M. Cain

NORMAL — John M. “Jack” Cain, 83, of Normal, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Villas of Hollybrook, Bloomington.
His memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, where visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bloomington YMCA or to St. Mary's Catholic Church.
He was born August 4, 1937 in Decatur, a son of Cornelius and Margaret Walsh Cain. He married Laura M. Wells on July 16, 1966 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign and she survives in Normal.
Also surviving are his children, Dara (Tod) Williamson of Hudson, Tim (Pascha) Cain of Portland, OR, Matthew Cain of Washington, DC, Greg (Karen) Cain of Troutman, NC, and Andrew Cain of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Aubrey (Sean) Foxx and Teague Williamson, Boden and Hutson Cain and Logan and Abbey Cain; a great-grandson, Roman Foxx; and a sister, Cel (George) Balfre of Phoenix, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jack was a graduate of Champaign High School and attended Quincy College. Following an honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1960, Jack returned to his studies and graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1963. He retired from State Farm Insurance Companies in 2000 after 32 years of employment. Jack was a longtime active member of the YMCA, served on the Catholic Charities Board for over twenty-five years and volunteered at the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen for ten years. He was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.