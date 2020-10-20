DANVERS — John M. Dennis, Sr. age 90 of Danvers, IL went to his heavenly home at 10:09 AM on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church, Danvers, IL His graveside service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL. Rev. Tim Mitchell will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time and everyone must wear a mask. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers, IL.