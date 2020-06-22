John M. Kaufman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GIBSON CITY — John Martin Kaufman passed away peacefully June 15, 2020, in Gibson City.

He was born July 29, 1926, in Bloomington. John married Edith Mae Suttle Jan. 1, 1950. She survives. They have three children, Leslie, Sioux City, Iowa; Sharon, Lakewood, Colo.; and Julie, Wheaton; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Irene Kaufman, and his grandson Dan (Leslie).

John and Edith farmed in the Gibson City area until they retired in 1997. They were very active in the Presbyterian church and in the community. After retirement John kept busy with woodworking, clock repair and helping people get set up on their computers.

The family wishes to express gratitude to the wonderful staff at Villas of Holly Brook, Gibson City, where John lived the past five years. They also are so grateful to the Gibson City Annex staff for comforting him during the last few months.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Gibson City cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Gibson Hospital Annex.

