John Mark Miller

John worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company for 30 years retiring in 1996. He also served on Tazewell & Mackinaw Police Departments and was Park Ranger at Farmdale Park. John loved to deer hunt, go coon hunting with his neighbors. He loved those coon hunting mules and the best dog ever was Barney. John also enjoyed riding a horse, chasing a cow in Team Penning, when it first started in Illinois, and 38 years going to Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison, IA. What Fun! Trail riding, camping and keeping up with the grand and great grand kids, were some of his favorite pastimes along with mowing his yard (the shorter the better). We can't forget all his coffee drinking buddies. What stories were told over the years!