LEXINGTON — John P. "Hutch" Hutchins, 70, of Lexington, and formerly of Morris, passed away Wednesday February 3, 2021, 10:30AM at his home in Lexington after a battle with smoking related COPD.

According to his wishes, Hutch's body has been generously donated to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to your local pet rescue or humane society. Calvert – Johnson & Musselman Funeral Home, Lexington is assisting the family.

Hutch was born November 7, 1950 in Phoenix, AZ to Robert and Margaret (Gilmore) Hutchins. He married Linda Koehler on January 25, 1970 in Normal, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Christopher (Christine) Hutchins, of San Jose, CA, and Holly Carlile, of Elkhart; his grandchildren: Skylar and Sequoia Hutchins, Lucy and John Carlile; and two sisters: Deborah Hutchins, of Normal and Catherine Hutchins of Exton, PA.

His parents preceded him in death.

Hutch met his wife Linda at Preview at Illinois State University. They were married for 51 years. He was very proud that five generations have lived in his family home in Lexington.