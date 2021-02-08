LEXINGTON — John P. "Hutch" Hutchins, 70, of Lexington, and formerly of Morris, passed away Wednesday February 3, 2021, 10:30AM at his home in Lexington after a battle with smoking related COPD.
According to his wishes, Hutch's body has been generously donated to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to your local pet rescue or humane society. Calvert – Johnson & Musselman Funeral Home, Lexington is assisting the family.
Hutch was born November 7, 1950 in Phoenix, AZ to Robert and Margaret (Gilmore) Hutchins. He married Linda Koehler on January 25, 1970 in Normal, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his children: Christopher (Christine) Hutchins, of San Jose, CA, and Holly Carlile, of Elkhart; his grandchildren: Skylar and Sequoia Hutchins, Lucy and John Carlile; and two sisters: Deborah Hutchins, of Normal and Catherine Hutchins of Exton, PA.
His parents preceded him in death.
Hutch met his wife Linda at Preview at Illinois State University. They were married for 51 years. He was very proud that five generations have lived in his family home in Lexington.
He had worked most of his life in the sales area, selling many different things from cars to trailers to tools.
Hutch will be remembered for his love of life, reading, billiards, bowling and telling a good story. He had completed his junior year at ISU.
He is remembered as a great storyteller, he was never adverse to embellishing to get a bigger laugh. He was an avid White Sox and Chicago Bears fan and never turned down an offer to play catch!
The family would like to thank OSF Hospice Care for all their kind and compassionate help as well as Dr. Sam Steffen. Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.