× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BELLFLOWER — John Anthony Power, 97, of Bellflower, passed away Tuesday (April 21, 2020) in his home.

He was born Feb. 20, 1923, in Bellflower Township, McLean County, a son of John and Mary Ellen Power. He married Alice Irene Postlethwait in Paxton. He farmed near Bellflower his entire life, forming Power Farms, Inc. and Power Family Farm Trust.

John is survived by his children, Rosemary (Randy) Scholl, Columbus, Ohio; Jorene Meier, Farmer City; Lloyd (Loretta) Power, Bellflower; Jackie (Kerry) Dutton, Eau Claire, Wis.; Kathy (Brian) Mears, Indianapolis, Ind.; Laurel (Wayne) Sokes, Gurnee; Mary (John) Weaver, Champaign; and John Jeffrey (Jill) Power, DeKalb; 31 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vauna Jean Burton; sisters, Mary Brown, Margaret Neal, Teresa Brewer, Helen Christian, Alma Hermes and Cecelia Tudor; his brothers, Robert and James Power; two grandsons, James Burton and Rory Sokes; and one granddaughter, Alicia Graham.

He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Bellflower.

A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Private burial services will be at Bellflower Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bellflower Community Center. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of John Power as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.