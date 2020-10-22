John R. Block

His visitation will be at St. Petri. Lutheran Church in Flanagan from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Saturday October 24, 2020. The funeral service will be at 12 noon with Rev. Amy Berger to officiate. John was a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan.

John was born April 11, 1939, at the farm home of his parents, John and Edna L. Wyss Block in rural Minonk. He attended Dana grade school and graduated from Minonk Dana Rutland high school in Minonk in 1957. John married Judy Davisson of Bloomington in August 1958 at St. Petri Lutheran Church in rural Flanagan. They made their home in Minonk. He is survived by his sons: Duane L. Block, John David Block, James Block, and Daniel Block, all from Minonk. Three grandsons: Nicholas, Eric and Caleb Block, of Minonk and granddaughter, Kristin. He has four great-grandchildren: Aeriana, Izabella, Johnathan, and Hadley Block, all of Minonk; a sister, Luella Armstrong, of El Paso and sister in law Cheryl Block of Flanagan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.