John R. Lawrence

John was educated in the Rockford Schools, graduating from West High in 1950. He received a BA degree from Knox College in 1954 with a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant, Infantry US Army. While at Knox, John met Winifred Gillen of Virginia, IL and they were married in historic Old Main at Knox College in September of 1954.

After training at Ft. Benning, John was stationed in Germany with the 9th Infantry Division, Army of Occupation. He and Winifred went on to serve with the 1st, 8th and 10th Infantry Divisions in command staff and communications assignments. During this duty, they become parents of Bob (Springfield, IL), Jane (Augsburg Germany) and Bill (Ft. Riley Kansas).

After leaving service in 1962, John became associated with the Admissions Office of MacMurray College, Jacksonville, IL. Later he returned to Knox College, and for 12 years was Associate Director of Admissions there with responsibilities in New York and along the eastern seaboard. He then became assistant to the Dean of a medical division of New York University and later went into private business as a business forms designer. After 20 years in business he and Winifred, a teacher in special education, retired to Colchester, IL where they became frequent visitors at Damones Restaurant, owned at that time by Bill and Jan Lawrence.