John R. Talbot

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — John Robert Talbot of Pflugerville, formerly of Long Point, passed away on July 16, 2020 in Pflugerville, at the age of 90.

John was born Jan. 9, 1930, in Long Point, to Ralph and Helen Talbot. He was known as Bob to his Long Point friends and family. He graduated from Long Point High School and married Lois June Snow, his childhood sweetheart.

He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in England. Upon returning to the states, he attended Illinois Wesleyan University where he earned his bachelor's degree and graduated from Illinois State University with a master's degree. He was a devoted educator, first as a teacher and then as a guidance counselor before he became a school psychologist.

John and Lois raised four children together before Lois' death in Plainfield, in 1990: John Robert Talbot Jr. (deceased 2003), Nyna Talbot, Patti (Talbot) Zambrano and Lori (Talbot) Forsyth.

John was then married to Elizabeth Talbot and was a devoted stepfather to Chantelle Hougland and they lived in Batavia for several years.