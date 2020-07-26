× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL - John Richard "Dick" Cully, 79, Normal, IL Died Thursday, July 23, 2020

John Richard Cully was born June 14, 1941 in Jacksonville, Illinois to John and Catherine Kay Cully. He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and Illinois College in Jacksonville and Methodist College of Medical Technology in Peoria.

Dick and Linda Rieman were high school sweethearts and married on 7/22/62 in Jacksonville. Dick is survived by his loving and devoted wife Linda, their son Scott (Hillary) Cully of Gilbert, AZ and daughter Jennifer Cully (Mary Ann Petrillo) of St. Petersburg, FL and grandchildren Allison Cully (Tucson, AZ) and Ian Cully (Gilbert, AZ).

Dick worked at State Farm as director of their medical laboratory for 31 years. In his youth Dick was an active in Boy Scouts and reached the pinnacle Eagle rank. Dick was an avid golfer and was so proud of his 3 holes in one. His favorite courses were Highland Park Golf Course and El Paso Golf Club, where he was a member. He loved nature and had a passion for snorkeling and spearfishing in Grand Bahamas Island. He also enjoyed a lifetime of hunting, fishing and traveling the world with Linda and friends.

Dick was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved sharing time with each one.