John "Roger" Bossingham

Roger graduated from Stanford High School and University of Illinois-Champaign where he studied Agronomy. He worked as an Agronomist at Edwards Soil Service in Pontiac, IL for many years before moving to Gibson City, IL and then to Bloomington, IL, where he had many different sales/management positions. Roger was a devoted Christian and active in his local church community. He was a member of College Park Christian Church in Normal, IL. The last six years he (and Sandra) lived in Riverside, IL to be closer to their children and grandchildren.