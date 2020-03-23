John Schieber

NORMAL — John G. Schieber, 88, of Normal, passed away Friday (March 20, 2020) at his home, from a brief illness.
A private family service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Congerville Apostolic Church. Church ministers will officiate. A private graveside service will immediately follow at the church Dells Cemetery. Although the attendance is private, the event will be open for the public to listen to at accentral.apostolicchristian.org, click sermons and select Congerville in the drop down. It is also available via telephone by dialing 1-866-939-8416, conference code 1594599#.
John was born Oct. 10, 1931, in Bloomington, the son of Carl W. and Lorene L. Romersberger Schieber. John was a 1949 graduate of Danvers High School. After serving for the Army in the Korean War, John returned home and married Alice R. Ruff on March 19, 1955, in Pontiac. She survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Cheryl (Kelly) Bowen, Bloomington; Peggy Schieber, Normal; and Lorna (Mike) Kittel, Alachua, Fla.; one sister, Phyllis Schieber, Normal; three brothers, Tom (Bonnie), Danvers; Jerry (Joan), Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Ron (Deanelle), Carlock; two grandchildren, Brieanna (Tom) Mitchell, and Brent (Amy) Bowen; and three great-grandchildren, Lily Mitchell, Tynley and Kinslee Bowen. He was preceded in death by his parents.
John was a carpenter for several years before continuing in his father's career as a petroleum oil distributor and later retiring from Standard Oil.
Throughout John's life he shared a sincere gift of kindness and could engage in conversation with anyone of any age. John always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. There wasn't a stranger John didn't know and a smile kept to oneself when he was present.
John was a person of faith who enjoyed life and brightening the lives of others with his spirit of encouragement. John enjoyed gardening, model trains and bluegrass music. John was a member of the Congerville Apostolic Christian Church and the American Legion. A sincere thank–you to the doctors, nurses, and Kindred Hospice for their overwhelming kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kindred Hospice, Springfield; Congerville Apostolic Christian Church; or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.