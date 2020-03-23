John was a carpenter for several years before continuing in his father's career as a petroleum oil distributor and later retiring from Standard Oil.

Throughout John's life he shared a sincere gift of kindness and could engage in conversation with anyone of any age. John always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. There wasn't a stranger John didn't know and a smile kept to oneself when he was present.

John was a person of faith who enjoyed life and brightening the lives of others with his spirit of encouragement. John enjoyed gardening, model trains and bluegrass music. John was a member of the Congerville Apostolic Christian Church and the American Legion. A sincere thank–you to the doctors, nurses, and Kindred Hospice for their overwhelming kindness and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kindred Hospice, Springfield; Congerville Apostolic Christian Church; or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.

To send flowers to the family of John Schieber , please visit Tribute Store.