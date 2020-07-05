× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — John T. Craig, 80, of Hudson, passed away at 4:24 a.m. on Friday (July 3, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Hudson Township Cemetery, Hudson. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cody Stultz for John's autistic great-grandson, Benjamin Michael Stultz, for help with his education and support services. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

John was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Hudson, the son of John (Jack) and Beatrice Prunty Craig.

Surviving are his partner of 20 years, Dianne Nevius, Hudson; his children, Robyn (Curtis) Christenson, Ft. Myers, Fla., and Michael Craig, Bloomington; three grandchildren, Cody (Mary) Stultz, Ashley (Scott) Conover and McKale Craig; four great-grandchildren; and his sister, Sarah (Jim) Aeschelman. Also surviving are Dianne's children that John loved like his own, Kara (Anthony) Miller of Mission Viejo, Calif., and Nick (Jessica) Huskins of Hudson and their children, Titus & Jaia Miller and Levi Huskins.