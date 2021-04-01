John W. Cheever

John was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lexington where he served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Bloomington-Normal Cursillo. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1965 and attended Eureka College. He proudly served in the United States Air Force including three years in Wiesbaden, Germany and was a 50 year member of the Elmo F. Hill Legion Post 291 in Lexington. His passion for the military led him to volunteer as host for several Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. He worked for Burroughs/Unisys Corp. for 36 years retiring in 2007. He loved sports and enjoyed volunteering yearly at the IHSA Girls Volleyball and Basketball State Playoffs.