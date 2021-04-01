LEXINGTON — John W. Cheever, 74, of Lexington, IL passed away at 6:55 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
A private funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday April 6, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lexington with Fr. David Sabel officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Lexington Community Center. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington is assisting the family with services. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials may be made to the Lexington Public Library – John Cheever Memorial.
John was born January 9, 1947 in Bloomington, IL the son of William and Dorothy Messinger Cheever. He married Linda Katherine Grunloh on December 16, 1967 in Bloomington. She survives; along with two sons: David (Michele) Cheever and Matthew Cheever all of Lexington; four grandchildren: Kate and Erin Cheever, and Callie and Joseph Cheever.
John was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Margaret Anne Burress.
John was extremely proud to be a 5th generation Lexingtonian. He served on the Lexington School Board, the Lexington School Advisory Board, L.E.A.F (Lexington Education Advancement Foundation), and the Lexington Food Pantry. Served on the Boy Scouts Board, was as a Trustee for the Lexington Cemetery, and the Smith Library Board in Lexington.
John was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lexington where he served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Bloomington-Normal Cursillo. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1965 and attended Eureka College. He proudly served in the United States Air Force including three years in Wiesbaden, Germany and was a 50 year member of the Elmo F. Hill Legion Post 291 in Lexington. His passion for the military led him to volunteer as host for several Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. He worked for Burroughs/Unisys Corp. for 36 years retiring in 2007. He loved sports and enjoyed volunteering yearly at the IHSA Girls Volleyball and Basketball State Playoffs.
He truly loved time with friends including numerous fishing trips, many with Boy Scout groups to Canada, many golf trips and definitely his pool tournaments. He loved his high school sweetheart Linda, and his boys. But most of all he absolutely loved attending his grandchildren's sporting and school events.