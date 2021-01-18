HUDSON — John W. Hurt, 62, of Hudson passed away on January 13, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

He was born July 19, 1958 in Pontiac, son of Robert E. And Dorothy L. (Branz) Hurt. On October 26, 1985, John married Tamala "Tammy" S. (Hoerner) Hurt in Pontiac.

Surviving are his wife, Tammy of Hudson; two sons: Matthew (Deepali) Hurt of Newark, CA and Steven (Kelly) Hurt of Tinley Park, IL; grandson, Henry Hurt; mother, Dorothy (William) Richison of Pontiac. Also surviving are brothers: Dale (Anna) Hurt of Basehor, KS, Mark Hurt of Pontiac and sister, Dawn (Gary) Nolan of Birmingham AL; in-laws: Robert and Betty Hoerner of Pontiac. He was preceded in death by his father.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with Cremation arrangements. Memorials may be made to Gift of Hope.

To view a complete obituary or express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.