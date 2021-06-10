HUDSON — John W. Phares, Jr., age 80 of Hudson, IL passed away at 12:33 PM on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.
His funeral service will be 12 Noon, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church 1822 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, IL. If you are fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask. Pastor Peter Weeks will be officiating. Burial will be in Hudson Township Cemetery, Hudson, IL. Visitation will be 10:30 AM - 12 Noon Tuesday at the church. The family suggests memorials be made to Cache Lake Boy Scout Camp, Canada. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.
John was born June 14, 1940, in Bloomington, IL the son of John and Helen (Meister) Phares, Sr.
He married Elaine Marie Hubbard on August 21, 1960, in Lincoln, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his two sons; one daughter; five brothers; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.