John W. Phares, Jr.

His funeral service will be 12 Noon, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church 1822 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, IL. If you are fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask. Pastor Peter Weeks will be officiating. Burial will be in Hudson Township Cemetery, Hudson, IL. Visitation will be 10:30 AM - 12 Noon Tuesday at the church. The family suggests memorials be made to Cache Lake Boy Scout Camp, Canada. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.