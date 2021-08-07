CLINTON — John Willard Veirs, M.D., 93, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2021 surrounded by family.

John was born May 1, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Mary (McCullough) and Dr. Willard L. Veirs. He married Shirley (Douglas) on Sept. 15, 1951. She preceded him in death on April 4, 2013.

He is survived by his children: Daniel (Rebecca), Taos, NM; Thomas, Peoria; Christine, Columbus, OH; and Nancy (Michael) Schulz, Bloomington. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Crystal (Andy), John, Nick (Avril), Nathan, Dustin (Shanell) and Christian; and three great-grandchildren: Caleb, Zachary and Adalynn.

Dr. Veirs graduated from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, and then the U of I College of Medicine in Chicago. Following two years in the U.S. Army and a year's surgical residency, he moved to Clinton, where he practiced family medicine for 33 years. During those years, he made many house calls, delivered many babies, treated many illnesses, stitched up many wounds and consoled many families.

He was a founding director of the DeWitt County Museum and the first president of the Museum board. He was instrumental in purchasing the museum property, the C.H. Moore homestead, and in creating the Apple and Pork Festival in 1969. He ran the festival's apple cider booth for 48 years. He also served with numerous philanthropic organizations, including Kiwanis, the Weldon Springs Foundation, McKee Botanical Gardens and the Warner Hospital board.

John received great pleasure from good conversation, spending time with his dogs, family and friends, traveling, fishing and all aspects of horticulture and agriculture. He was happiest with a book in his hands or his hands in the dirt. He will be loved and missed forever.

Services have been accorded. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the DeWitt County Museum or the Weldon Springs Foundation.

