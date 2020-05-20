× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROPSEY — John William “Bill” Helmers, 85, passed away Tuesday (May 19, 2020) at his home in rural Cropsey with his family present. He was born Jan. 25, 1935, to Jacob and Florence Hieronymus Helmers of Cropsey.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Fairview Cemetery near his home.

He married Darlene Tavener at the McDowell Methodist Church on April 3, 1955. She survives along with their four sons, Dennis (Cindy), Fairbury; Dale (Amy), Rio Verde, Ariz.; Douglas (Brenda), Cropsey; and Jeffrey (Heather), Hoffman Estates.

He is also survived by six grandchildren, Brian (Kelly) Helmers, Cropsey; Kristin (Sanjit) Saluja, Naperville; Kelsey Helmers, Cincinnati, Ohio; Laura Helmers, Chicago; Brittany (David) Kuntz, Forrest; and Alexander Helmers, Hoffman Estates. They are also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Silas and Jacob Helmers and Finley Kuntz. Also surviving are one sister, Lois Lemna, North Manchester, Ind.; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Tavener, Pontiac; and brothers-in-law, Ken Broquard and Marvin Bahler, both of Fairbury.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jane Bahler and Ruth Broquard; one brother, James; and one brother-in-law, Albert Tavener.