John William Cummings

John was born on April 11, 1928, in East Lincoln Township, rural Logan County, to Harrison and Myrl (Hasenmyer) Cummings. He followed in the footsteps of his father, working at country grain elevators until being stationed in Germany during the Korean War. After the war, he continued in the grain business, first at Elliott and then eventually as manager of Fisher Farmers Grain & Coal Co. It was there he met his life-long best friend, Elinor Shields, who worked at the adjoining Dewey State Bank. They were married on February 18, 1956, at the Fisher Methodist Church. He retired from the elevator in 1992 and continued farming, enjoying time with his grandchildren, mowing the yard, and following the grain markets.