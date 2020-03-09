BLOOMINGTON — John Wood Carlton, 76, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

John was born June 26, 1943, in West Salem. He married Dee Witsman on Sept. 18, 1965, in Olney.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Christi and Tim Barnett, Coralville, Iowa; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Denise Carlton, Heyworth; and his five grandchildren, Bryce and Elizabeth Barnett, and Tyler, Brock, and Megan Carlton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dee, and mother, Glendine Carlton.

John served his country in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Olney Community College, where he was student body president and he obtained a BS degree in Marketing from Eastern Illinois University. Upon graduation, John spent the remainder of his career in various roles for Marathon Oil Co. John was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed playing sports, playing cards and golfing. He could frequently be found cheering for the Fighting Illini, Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals. He loved to travel, as he and Dee traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe before her passing.

John's favorite thing was doing anything with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hearing about their accomplishments and he attended many of their events to cheer them on.