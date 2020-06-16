Johnathon A. Galbraith

John was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and camping with his family and friends. He enjoyed making memories and living life to its fullest. John shared his love of coding, gaming and knowledge base especially with his children who were his best friends. He was a talented musician who loved to sing and play the guitar. He had a tremendous sense of humor and had the ability to make anyone laugh. He could fix anything and would help anyone at the drop of a hat. John will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.