Johnathon A. Galbraith

NORMAL — U.S. Army Sgt. Johnathon Allen Galbraith, 42, of Normal, passed away at 3:01 p.m. Saturday (June 13, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
He is survived by his soulmate and wife of 23 years, Le Ann Rachel Fidder Galbraith. John is also survived by four devoted children, Autumn Leara Macy, Adelyne Muriel, Aidan Michael and Ashton Mason, all at home; his mother, Edith Ann Emerson; and sisters, Jammie (Dale Taylor) Isaacson, Katie (Martin) Fox; maternal grandfather, Clarence Emerson, all of the state of Washington; father, Greg Galbraith, Oregon. John loved his numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Emerson.
John was born May 15, 1978, in Portland, Ore. John and Le Ann met under unique circumstances in an AOL chatroom while John was on guard duty at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on March 13, 1997, and were inseparable since. John and Le Ann were married on June 20, 1997 in Belvidere.
John proudly served his country from 1996-2011 in the U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group, served two 18-month tours in Korea with the 2nd Infantry Division, as well as multiple missions to Central and South America while on active duty. John continued his service in the 3625th Maintenance Unit in Chicago with the Illinois National Guard.
John was a computer expert and worked as an information systems security analysis manager for TCS at Archer Daniels Midland in Decatur.
John was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and camping with his family and friends. He enjoyed making memories and living life to its fullest. John shared his love of coding, gaming and knowledge base especially with his children who were his best friends. He was a talented musician who loved to sing and play the guitar. He had a tremendous sense of humor and had the ability to make anyone laugh. He could fix anything and would help anyone at the drop of a hat. John will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
His visitation and funeral will be privately held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, and Faith Baptist Church, Belvidere. Burial will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Galbraith Children, c/o CEFCU, account No. 1642318.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.