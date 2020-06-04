× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

COOKSVILLE — Johnny Ray Simpson was born March 8, 1962, in Bloomington, and went to his heavenly home Sunday (May 31, 2020) in Shawnee, Okla.

He was born to John and Dorothy (Piper, Sandstrom) Simpson. He married January Thoennes in Shawnee, Okla., and later divorced.

He is survived by his partner, Paula Miller, Cooksville; daughters and their husbands, Toni and Kaylen Kendrick, Bloomington, and Amber and Brandon Collins, Bay Minette, Ala.; sisters, Victoria and Lowery Holland, Sparks, Okla., and Shirley Sandstrom, Shawnee, Okla.; brothers, Dennis Simpson and partner Judy Fox, Gun Barrel City, Texas; Allen Simpson and partner Sue Jackson; and James Simpson, Bloomington; grandchildren, Raylee Bartlett; Haylie, Dominikk and Liam Collins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Michael and Roger Sandstrom; sister, Helen Simpson; and nephew, Roger Moutaw.

He retired from Bloomington Offset in Bloomington. He split his time between Cooksville and Sparks, Okla., where he loved to fish and be in the outdoors.

There will be a private family memorial to celebrate his life.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.