FORREST — Jon P. Bach, 63, of Forrest, died at 1:21 p.m. Saturday (May 16, 2020) at OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.
Private family graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury, with Pastor Dan Robertson officiating. Memorials in Jon's name may be made to the village of Forrest (for the improvement of older play equipment at the south Forrest Park) and to the Forrest Strawn Fire Protection District. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Forrest, is handling the arrangements.
Jon was born Aug. 24, 1956, in Fairbury, a son of Edward and Matilda Eggli Bach. He married Lisa Beecher on Nov. 24, 1984, in Anchor. She survives in Forrest.
Also surviving are two sons, Chad Bach, Normal, and Christopher Bach, Fairbury; two granddaughters, Taelyn Rae Bach and Ainzley Brielle Bach; one sister, Marlene (Joe) Watkins, Brookfield, Mo.; one brother, David (Cheryl) Bach, Downs; father- and mother-in-law, Donald and Jeannie Beecher, Bloomington; two sisters-in-law, Cindy (Mike) Kennedy, Colfax, and Janice Bach, Springfield; one brother-in-law, Alan Beecher, Colfax; numerous nieces and nephews.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents; one infant sister, Carolyn Bach; one brother, Harold Bach; one sister-in-law, Patty Beecher; and one niece, Shelly Shoemaker.
Jon was a 1974 graduate of Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School and was employed at Koehl Bros. Inc. in Fairbury for 44 years where he was a millwright foreman and later a field supervisor. He was also a trustee for the village of Forrest. Jon attended the First Presbyterian Church of Fairbury, where he served on the Buildings and Grounds Committee.
Jon was loved by so many people, and he will be deeply missed.
This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.
