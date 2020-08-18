Jonathan D. Slater

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Jonathan David Slater, 65, of Bloomington, died Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 25, 1955, in Marion, Indiana, son of the late Morris and Pauline Singer Slater.

Jonathan was raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1979. He graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in 1983 as a doctor of osteopathy.

He worked in family medicine in North Carolina and Virginia before moving to Bloomington in 1994. He served thousands of patients in family medicine for 18 years and emergency medicine for 16 years.

He married Mary Clarisse Ketcham on Nov. 26, 1982, in Overland Park, Kansas.

He is survived by his wife and three children, Jeffrey Slater, Bloomington; Camille Slater, Chicago; and Anna (Aaron) Kinskey, Champaign; and one grandson, Francis “Frankie” Kinskey. He is also survived by his older sister, Deborah Slater (Michael Berger), Sausalito, California; and younger brother, Dr. Jeremy Slater (Dr. Dawnelle Schatte), Friendswood, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.