BLOOMINGTON — Jonathan Scott Van Vooren, 45, of Bloomington, died Monday, May 17, 2021 at his home. Scott was born May 3, 1976 in Macomb, Illinois, the son of Gary E. and Maureen K. (Engels) Van Vooren. Scott graduated from Colchester High School and from ISU with a Bachelor's Degree.

Scott is survived by his mother; brother, Gregory Van Vooren, Georgia; sister, Michelle (Pete) Geyer, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin; and one nephew, Peter Joseph (Krista) Van Vooren, North Carolina. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Gary; and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Scott worked for State Farm in the Banking Division. He enjoyed going to movies, concerts and football games. He liked watching TV and spending time playing games with his family and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed his mother's cooking.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Deacon Martin VanMeltebeck will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please leave an online condolence for Scott's family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.