Jonathon P. Gehrt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KAPPA — Jonathon Paul Gehrt, 62, of Kappa, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday (June 27, 2020) while working in Montana.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1957, at Brokaw Hospital in Normal, to Paul and Bonnie Gehrt. Jon was a loved and appreciated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Jon never knew a stranger. He was preceded in death by his father.

Jon spent years in the automotive industry, where he treated his customers and coworkers like old friends. Even closer to his heart, was teaching taekwondo and face painting. At his school, Horizons TKD, he taught his students martial arts, along with life lessons and work ethic. After retirement, “JP” joined his wife as a freelance artist for her company, Wild Style Design Company. He enjoyed every moment sharing his artistic gifts and love for people.

If Jon loved anyone almost as much as he loved Jesus, it was his wife, Shelly. They were currently attending Vale Church, but had served as youth leaders earlier in their marriage at Twin City Chapel and Immanuel Baptist Church. Meeting at Morton’s “Jesus Barn” Sept. 3, 1978, Jon had almost 42 years to date the love of his life. Always putting each other first, they were just as much in love in 2020 as they were when they wed on Feb. 2, 1979.