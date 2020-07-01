Jonathon P. Gehrt

KAPPA — Jonathon Paul Gehrt, 62, of Kappa, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday (June 27, 2020) while working in Montana.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1957, at Brokaw Hospital in Normal, to Paul and Bonnie Gehrt. Jon was a loved and appreciated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Jon never knew a stranger. He was preceded in death by his father.
Jon spent years in the automotive industry, where he treated his customers and coworkers like old friends. Even closer to his heart, was teaching taekwondo and face painting. At his school, Horizons TKD, he taught his students martial arts, along with life lessons and work ethic. After retirement, “JP” joined his wife as a freelance artist for her company, Wild Style Design Company. He enjoyed every moment sharing his artistic gifts and love for people.
If Jon loved anyone almost as much as he loved Jesus, it was his wife, Shelly. They were currently attending Vale Church, but had served as youth leaders earlier in their marriage at Twin City Chapel and Immanuel Baptist Church. Meeting at Morton’s “Jesus Barn” Sept. 3, 1978, Jon had almost 42 years to date the love of his life. Always putting each other first, they were just as much in love in 2020 as they were when they wed on Feb. 2, 1979.
Jon was well-known for his humor, endless stream of stories and affectionate teasing. Over the years, Jon was an athlete and parent-coach. He was a hard-working family man who loved providing for and participating in anything he could in support of his loved ones.
Jon is survived by his mother, Bonnie Gehrt, Normal; wife, Shelly Peterson Gehrt, Kappa; siblings: Janice Leggett, Jefferson City, Missouri; Steve (Debbie) Gehrt, Evans, Colorado; and Paula (Donnie) McElroy, Clarksville, Tennessee.
The Lord blessed Jon and Shelly with three children and created a legacy of love and laughter. Their children are Troy and Kristi Higgins, Normal; Dustin and Erin Gehrt, Crossville, Tennessee; and Jon and Kara Booras, Billings, Montana; and grandchildren, McKayla and Korban Holt, Lenelle and Lerenz Higgins, Matea Horna, Annabelle and Charlotte Gehrt and Pearl and Georgia Booras, with one more on the way. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Jon was proud to have served his nation in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged. He was a carpentry and masonry specialist, achieving the rank of corporal, and he used the skills he learned in the military for the rest of his life.
A formal service and military honors will follow this coming Fall.
In remembrance, Jon urged his loved ones “…to let Him in everyday…” and had this reminder to himself posted above his desk: “Lord, permeate my being so that in failure I can see victory, and in victory I can see You.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-jon-gehrt.
