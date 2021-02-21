Jordan Reinhart-Smith

Jordan was born June 12, 1992 at Urbana, a son to Travis Smith and Holli Reinhart. He married Ana Deters on March 14, 2015, she survives along with their three children; Adeline Sue, Riley James and Rowan Douglas. Also surviving are his parents, paternal grandparents: Dick and Judi Smith; maternal grandparents: Doug and Linda Reinhart; mother and father in law: James and Diane Deters, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two children: Gianna Gladys (GiGi) and Richard Lawrence.

Jordan was a graduate of Unity High School and Illinois State University. After high school, he played football at Harper College and Monmouth College. Jordan could never leave the game of football which led him into coaching. He was a football coach at Argenta-Oreana High School and football and track coach at LeRoy High School. Jordan impacted so many lives through his time as a player and coach by outworking everyone and demanding those around him do the same. Jordan would try to hunt any chance he got, build project that you showed him, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was the protector of his wife and his family and played any game his kids would ask him to. He is already missed by so many, but his legacy will live on through his kids and all those who knew him.