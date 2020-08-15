Jordan Russell Sovereign

Jordan is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gene Miller, maternal great-grandmother, Daisy (Vic) Peterson, maternal grandmother, Daphane Naylor, paternal great grandfather Thomas Russell Bane, paternal great grandmother, Myrtle Idell Burdette Bane, paternal grandmother Eleanor Bane-Stovall and paternal grandfather, David Sovereign.

Jordan graduated from University High School, Normal, IL in 2001 supported by an incredibly special physical therapist in his life, Jack Mapes who preceded him in death. Later he graduated from Illinois State University, Normal in 2005 with a degree in communications. He worked at State Farm in Bloomington since 2005 and most recently was an infrastructure analyst at State Farm. Jordan was active in Toastmasters and had achieved the designation “Distinguished Toastmaster.”

Jordan was a leader all the way. From kindergarten where he had so many wonderful friends and teachers, through college and at State Farm, people loved his spirit, tenacity, and perseverance in his daily challenges. His special friends Ben Slotky and Brad Mosier supported him in so many ways, too many to name.