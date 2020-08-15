BLOOMINGTON — Jordan Russell Sovereign, 37, of Bloomington, IL moved on as an angel on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:35 PM. He left behind his wheelchair, equipment, and his burden of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy since age 5. He struggled at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington but lost his fight, was worn out, and ready to go.
His visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. His graveside service will be 2:00 PM that same day at Dawson Cemetery, Ellsworth, IL.
Jordan was born January 27, 1983, in Charlotte, NC the son of Steve and Debbie Miller Ramirez Sovereign of Bloomington, IL.
Also surviving are his twin Brother, Jeremy, Dakota Ramirez, nephew and loving helper, sister Felicia Ramirez-Kelly, (Ryan) and their daughter Tatum. His furry brothers, Gabriel and Gideon loved his morning happiness and watched for him to come home whenever he left.
Maternal grandmother, Martha Miller (91), Pleasant Hill, IA, aunts, Kris (Bob) Young, Runnells, IA, Penny (Dave) Bellnap, Pleasant Hill, IA, along with many great aunts, uncles and cousins in Iowa, Missouri and California. Jordan loved them all so much!
Uncle, Larry (Carol) Miller, Macon, GA, uncle Dewey and Aunt Marty Stovall. His cousins in Georgia were special to him and he always treasured their times together.
Jordan is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gene Miller, maternal great-grandmother, Daisy (Vic) Peterson, maternal grandmother, Daphane Naylor, paternal great grandfather Thomas Russell Bane, paternal great grandmother, Myrtle Idell Burdette Bane, paternal grandmother Eleanor Bane-Stovall and paternal grandfather, David Sovereign.
Jordan graduated from University High School, Normal, IL in 2001 supported by an incredibly special physical therapist in his life, Jack Mapes who preceded him in death. Later he graduated from Illinois State University, Normal in 2005 with a degree in communications. He worked at State Farm in Bloomington since 2005 and most recently was an infrastructure analyst at State Farm. Jordan was active in Toastmasters and had achieved the designation “Distinguished Toastmaster.”
Jordan was a leader all the way. From kindergarten where he had so many wonderful friends and teachers, through college and at State Farm, people loved his spirit, tenacity, and perseverance in his daily challenges. His special friends Ben Slotky and Brad Mosier supported him in so many ways, too many to name.
He was our rock, a loving, kind, gentle son, brother, and uncle. His achievements were always above and beyond our expectations and we were in awe of the way he rose to meet every challenge. He has left behind a piece of himself for Jeremy to take over. Together forever. Take your wings and fly son!
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to his twin brother Jeremy Sovereign, 3 Stetson Drive, Bloomington, IL. 61701.
The visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time and all are required to wear a mask.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com
