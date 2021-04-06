FAIRBURY — Jose Chavez, 90 of Fairbury, Illinois passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:41 a.m. at Accolade Healthcare, Pontiac, Illinois.

Jose was born November 17, 1930 in McAllen, Texas, the son of Gumecindo Chavez and Barbara Mares Chavez. He married the love of his life, Virginia Lara on June 24, 1955 in DePue, Illinois. She preceded him in death on March 17, 2018.

Survivors include five children: Arnoldo Jose Chavez of Pontiac, IL, Carlos Chavez (Sonya Chavez) of Mt. Pleasant, TX, Gerardo Chavez (Renee Chavez) of Manhattan, IL, Rene Chavez of Hudson, IL and Iris Chavez of Hudson, IL. Also, six grandchildren: Nicolette, Jenna, Yesenia, Yasmine, Raquel and Mateo; and two great-grandchildren: Adalene and Roslyn.

Jose loved his family, had a strong faith as a Jehovah's Witness, was a dearly loved uncle and a wonderful friend to many. There were many wonderful things about Jose, but one of the best was that through all the difficult times he still always had a smile on his face and much love in his heart.