BLOOMINGTON — Joseph A. McGuckin, 89, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:31 a.m. Monday (June 8, 2020) at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life and Mass will be held in late August near Joe's 90th birthday. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Luther Oaks Foundation/ Employee Appreciation Fund, in care of Luther Oaks, 601 Lutz Road, Bloomington IL 61704.

Born Aug. 21, 1930, in Joliet, to Joseph and Caroline McGuckin, he married Theresa Murray in 1951 and they had six children.

Surviving are his children, Michael (Diana) McGuckin, Flanagan; Susan (Robert) Nielsen, Bloomington; Patrick (Carol) McGuckin, Springfield; Thomas (Cathy) McGuckin, Huntley; William (Sandy) McGuckin, Roselle; his grandchildren, Ryan McGuckin, Adam McGuckin, Megan McGuckin, Kali McGuckin, Kodi McGuckin, Sean McGuckin, Elise Everhart; four great- grandchildren; his sisters, Sister Margaret McGuckin and Maureen Mueller, both of Joliet; his brother-in-law, James (Carolyn) Murray; many nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Jane Waddock.