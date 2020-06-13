BLOOMINGTON — Joseph A. McGuckin, 89, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:31 a.m. Monday (June 8, 2020) at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life and Mass will be held in late August near Joe's 90th birthday. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Luther Oaks Foundation/ Employee Appreciation Fund, in care of Luther Oaks, 601 Lutz Road, Bloomington IL 61704.
Born Aug. 21, 1930, in Joliet, to Joseph and Caroline McGuckin, he married Theresa Murray in 1951 and they had six children.
Surviving are his children, Michael (Diana) McGuckin, Flanagan; Susan (Robert) Nielsen, Bloomington; Patrick (Carol) McGuckin, Springfield; Thomas (Cathy) McGuckin, Huntley; William (Sandy) McGuckin, Roselle; his grandchildren, Ryan McGuckin, Adam McGuckin, Megan McGuckin, Kali McGuckin, Kodi McGuckin, Sean McGuckin, Elise Everhart; four great- grandchildren; his sisters, Sister Margaret McGuckin and Maureen Mueller, both of Joliet; his brother-in-law, James (Carolyn) Murray; many nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Jane Waddock.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Theresa; his son, Robert; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and James McAsey; his sister, Sister Patricia McGuckin; his brother-in-law, Walter Mueller; his sister-in-law, Sister Ann James Murray.
Joe worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company/AT&T for 35 years. He lived in seven different cities in Illinois during his career and after retiring in 1985, he and Theresa returned to Springfield where they lived until her passing in 2013. Joe then moved to Luther Oaks in Bloomington.
He was a low handicap golfer who played in various men's and couples leagues through the years. Joe loved to watch sports, especially golf and football and was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and the boats in Peoria and was excellent at poker, blackjack and bridge.
Many thanks to the residents and staff at Luther Oaks independent living and skilled care unit for their friendship, support and care during the last six years.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.