Joseph Cannon

BLOOMINGTON - Joseph James Cannon, 77, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:31 p.m. Thursday (April 16, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joseph was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Charleston, Mo., a son to Houston B. and Willie Mae Lewis Cannon.

Joseph is survived by his children, Renee Oliver, Atlanta, Ga.; Sonia Cannon, Shea Cannon and Tracy Curlee, all of Chicago; siblings, Carl Cannon, Bloomington; Doris Woods and Charles Harris, both of Normal. He is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Joey Cannon.

Joseph was an excellent cook, singer and artist. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He proudly served in the United States Army.

He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

