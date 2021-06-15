BLOOMINGTON - Joseph J. Bolek, 65, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at his home.

His funeral Mass will be at noon Friday, June 18, 2021 at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington, with his son, Rev. Eric Bolek officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for his granddaughter's education fund. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

He was born March 29, 1956 in Hammond, IN, a son of Leonard and Myrna (McDonald) Bolek.

Surviving are two children: Rev. Eric Bolek and Elizabeth Thomas; a granddaughter, Snow Thomas; a brother, David (Juanita) Bolek; and two sisters: Patti (Greg) Purnell and Carole (Daniel) Murray.

Joe graduated from Lincolnway High School in Mokena in 1974 and spent his working years in auto sales and training. He was an avid sports fan, passionate about cars and enjoyed any time he was able to spend with his family, especially his beloved granddaughter, Snow.

To express condolences or share memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.