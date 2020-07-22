× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LeROY — Joseph K. Bobst, 97, of LeRoy, passed away at 2:29 a.m. Monday (July 20, 2020) at his home in LeRoy.

Memorial service information will be released at a later time. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, Normal.

He was born Dec. 24, 1922, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, to Joseph S. and Mildred White Bobst. He married Sandra S. Nesbitt April 29, 1972, in Bloomington. She survives in LeRoy.

Also surviving are one son, Kirk (David) Tapia-Bobst, Chicago; four daughters, Caroline (Phil) Staats, New York; Nancy (Luis) Bobst-Rodrigueuz, Connecticut; Rachel Bobst, Connecticut; and Damen (Bob Cook) Hafley, Indiana; one grandson, Dayne Hafley; one granddaughter, Dylana Hafley; and one great-granddaughter, Amiya Brooks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Libby Bobst; and one sister, Marjorie Wentz.

Joseph was a World War II Army veteran and attended Carroll College at LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and attended and taught at Oklahoma State University. He was a chemist at General Electric and owned and operated Downs Import Auto Service.