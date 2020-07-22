Joseph K. Bobst

Joseph K. Bobst

{{featured_button_text}}

LeROY — Joseph K. Bobst, 97, of LeRoy, passed away at 2:29 a.m. Monday (July 20, 2020) at his home in LeRoy.

Memorial service information will be released at a later time. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois, Normal.

He was born Dec. 24, 1922, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, to Joseph S. and Mildred White Bobst. He married Sandra S. Nesbitt April 29, 1972, in Bloomington. She survives in LeRoy.

Also surviving are one son, Kirk (David) Tapia-Bobst, Chicago; four daughters, Caroline (Phil) Staats, New York; Nancy (Luis) Bobst-Rodrigueuz, Connecticut; Rachel Bobst, Connecticut; and Damen (Bob Cook) Hafley, Indiana; one grandson, Dayne Hafley; one granddaughter, Dylana Hafley; and one great-granddaughter, Amiya Brooks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Libby Bobst; and one sister, Marjorie Wentz.

Joseph was a World War II Army veteran and attended Carroll College at LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and attended and taught at Oklahoma State University. He was a chemist at General Electric and owned and operated Downs Import Auto Service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News