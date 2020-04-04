× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Joseph L. Sutter, 94, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:34 a.m. Friday (April 3, 2020) at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

His memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Church of Merna.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joe was born May 27, 1925 on the family farm in Cooksville, the son of Hubert and Lauretta Guy Sutter. He married Mary L. Pfeifer on Aug. 19, 1950 in Clinton. She died on Feb. 29, 2016.

He is survived by three children, Susan E. (Lance) Durden of Statesboro, Ga., Mary Elizabeth (Mike) Haws of Arnold, Mo., and John (Melodie) Sutter of Cooksville; three grandchildren, Marcie (John) Brennan, Sean Haws and Laura Sutter; and two great-grandchildren, Lillith and Gordon Brennan; and a sister, Elizabeth “Dorlene” Williamson of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by a brother Floyd Sutter.

Joe farmed for many years in rural Cooksville. He was a member of the St. Patrick Church of Merna.

