Joseph Robert Schapmire

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Roy, and brother, Bradley Schapmire, as well as his grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Joe was a graduate of Bloomington High School and later graduated from the Police Training Institute of Illinois, where he completed his training as a Correctional Officer. After these graduations, he worked for the Bloomington Police Department and later began his career of twenty-four plus years with the McLean County Sheriff's Department, where he was a Correctional Officer until his retirement for health reasons on April 30, 2021.

Joe was a gentle giant, with a booming voice when needed and had a heart of gold. He loved to cook and leave treats for family, friends, and coworkers. He shared a love of motorcycles with his dad and mom. Rock concerts and sports were also among his favorite things. He helped his dad frame up and build the duplex he lived in. Painting rooms was a breeze with his six-foot, five-inch height. His dad always had Joe's help with these things and others.

This June was to be very special to Joe, his son Roy would be graduating from DePaul University in Chicago. He loved his son, family, and friends deeply. They will miss the "big guy" deeply as well.