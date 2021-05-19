BLOOMINGTON — Joseph Robert Schapmire, 55, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:34 p.m. on Friday, May 14 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
His funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Greg Nelson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Home Sweet Home Mission, St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Salvation Army, or to the donor's choice of charity.
Joe was born on April 23, 1966 in Bloomington, the son of Roy F. and Joan (Jucha) Schapmire. He became a child of God by baptism at St. Mary's Catholic Church on May 15, 1966. He also received his First Holy Communion and Confirmation within the walls of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Fittingly, he will make his final departure from St. Mary's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Schapmire of Bloomington; son, Roy Joseph Schapmire of Bloomington; sister, Mary Schapmire of Bloomington; niece and nephews by his brother and sister: Jason (Sarah) Mott, Nicole Mott, Joshua Schapmire, and Ryan Schapmire; grand-niece and grand-nephews: Chloe Mott, Hunter Mott, and Lyric Mott; and the remaining survivors of his family also include: two aunts and several cousins of Bloomington, California, and Arizona.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Roy, and brother, Bradley Schapmire, as well as his grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Joe was a graduate of Bloomington High School and later graduated from the Police Training Institute of Illinois, where he completed his training as a Correctional Officer. After these graduations, he worked for the Bloomington Police Department and later began his career of twenty-four plus years with the McLean County Sheriff's Department, where he was a Correctional Officer until his retirement for health reasons on April 30, 2021.
Joe was a gentle giant, with a booming voice when needed and had a heart of gold. He loved to cook and leave treats for family, friends, and coworkers. He shared a love of motorcycles with his dad and mom. Rock concerts and sports were also among his favorite things. He helped his dad frame up and build the duplex he lived in. Painting rooms was a breeze with his six-foot, five-inch height. His dad always had Joe's help with these things and others.
This June was to be very special to Joe, his son Roy would be graduating from DePaul University in Chicago. He loved his son, family, and friends deeply. They will miss the "big guy" deeply as well.
Joe's family would like to thank all who have helped them and lifted their spirits during this time of mourning. So many have given their time to celebrate and honor Joe's life. The family is ever grateful.