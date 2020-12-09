Joseph W. "BJ" Poindexter

BJ started bagging taters at nine with dad and Grandpa in the family grocery, helped build the new IGA and attended business college. Following the deaths of his mother and father, he became butcher and partial owner/assistant manager with Uncle Prier Poindexter in 1959. In 1986 he worked briefly for Orkin, then joined Owens IGA as their butcher, working in LeRoy until retirement earlier this year. He was a volunteer fireman 24 years, helped found the LEAS, was an EMT, driver and dispatcher for 32 years. He was a jack of all the building trades and repaired all the refrigeration equipment at the store. He loved leather tooling, making wallets and belts, and he was a sign painter.

He was a devoted member, elder and Sunday School teacher at LeRoy Christian Church, known for his smile and encouragement. To kids he was candy man, and always had a sweet just for them. He drove the church bus, camped at Kiamichi and Family camp. He organized Easter sunrise breakfasts, and Mother Daughter banquets. He spent years Coaching little league-his goal to grow every kid-winning was secondary. He loved his community and supported the chamber of commerce, won Christmas display contests. Dad loved supporting all the town fundraisers, they always got their meat from BJ. Often, he was a new residents' first contact, and many have told us how warmly he received them.