RUTLAND — Josephine A. "Jody" Wray, 83, of Rutland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:39 PM on Thursday May 27, 2021, at her residence in Rutland.

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday June 1, 2021 at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca with Franciscan Friars officiating. Visitation will be from 1 hour prior to services from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM and burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery in Toluca. Memorials may be given to Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca is handling arrangements.

Josephine was born on January 18, 1938, in Roanoke, a daughter to Charles G. and Kena Micheletti Ceretto. She married Edward A. Wray at St. Ann Catholic Church in Toluca on August 8, 1959. He preceded her in death in 2005.

Surviving are her children: Michael (Judy) Wray, Minonk; Michele (Stephen) Lawrence, Peoria Heights: seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.