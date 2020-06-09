Josephine Chase

GIBSON CITY — Josephine "Jo" Chase, 94, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 2:41 a.m. Friday (June 5, 2020) at her home in Gibson City.
Jo's wishes were honored as she wanted to be cremated and be buried at Drummer Township Cemetery privately with only her immediate family present. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or an organization of the donor's choice. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family.
Jo was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Indiana, Pa., a daughter of Joseph and Rose McIntosh Mouser. She married Darrell Chase on Jan. 18, 1945, in Gibson City. He passed away on Nov. 13, 1980. She is survived by two sons, Darrell (Susan) Chase, Gibson City, and Kim (Becky) Chase, Gibson City; five wonderful grandchildren, Traci (Dave) Lowery, Tammi (Doug) Fanson, Josh (Sarah) Chase, Kaci (Michael) Farmer and Drew (Courtney) Chase; nine precious great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Parker, Kellan, Jacob, Addison, Lexi, Hadley, Mia and Hudson; and her siblings, Annie Reynolds, Kankakee; Edward (Pat) Mouser, Boise, Idaho; John (Inez) Mouser, Lucerne, Pa.; Frank (Helen) Mouser, Clune, Pa.; Tony (Lillian) Mouser, McIntyre, Pa. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary, and her brother, Joe.
Jo was a waitress; she worked at The Gibson City Electronics Corp. for many years until retiring. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's school and sporting events. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.