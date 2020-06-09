Josephine Chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GIBSON CITY — Josephine "Jo" Chase, 94, of Gibson City, peacefully passed away at 2:41 a.m. Friday (June 5, 2020) at her home in Gibson City.

Jo's wishes were honored as she wanted to be cremated and be buried at Drummer Township Cemetery privately with only her immediate family present. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or an organization of the donor's choice. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family.

Jo was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Indiana, Pa., a daughter of Joseph and Rose McIntosh Mouser. She married Darrell Chase on Jan. 18, 1945, in Gibson City. He passed away on Nov. 13, 1980. She is survived by two sons, Darrell (Susan) Chase, Gibson City, and Kim (Becky) Chase, Gibson City; five wonderful grandchildren, Traci (Dave) Lowery, Tammi (Doug) Fanson, Josh (Sarah) Chase, Kaci (Michael) Farmer and Drew (Courtney) Chase; nine precious great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Parker, Kellan, Jacob, Addison, Lexi, Hadley, Mia and Hudson; and her siblings, Annie Reynolds, Kankakee; Edward (Pat) Mouser, Boise, Idaho; John (Inez) Mouser, Lucerne, Pa.; Frank (Helen) Mouser, Clune, Pa.; Tony (Lillian) Mouser, McIntyre, Pa. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary, and her brother, Joe.