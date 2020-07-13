Joshua B. Gambrel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEYWORTH — Joshua Brian Gambrel, 29, of Heyworth, passed away at 1:38 p.m. Friday (July 10, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth, with Kurt Flora officiating. Interment will be in Randolph Township Memorial Cemetery, Heyworth. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emily Gambrel to be used as a college fund for Miles.

Joshua was born Oct. 24, 1990, in Elk Grove Village, to Kerry J. and Lisa S. Voights Gambrel. He married Emily Marie Morgan on May 18, 2019, in Heyworth. She survives in Heyworth.

Also surviving are his mother, Lisa (Brian Smith) Gambrel, Heyworth; his father, Kerry (Brenda) Gambrel, Springfield; one son, Miles Robert Gambrel, at home in Heyworth; one brother, John (Hollee) Gambrel, Bonita Springs, Florida; two sisters, Heather and Hayley Smith, both of Heyworth; four nephews, Desmond Gambrel, Bonita Springs, Florida; Kameron Colon, Heyworth; Lucas and Carson Burns, Heyworth; one niece, Elise Burns, Heyworth; and his maternal grandmother, Jill Voights, Seabring, Florida.