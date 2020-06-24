Joy E. Bump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Joy Ellen Bump, 77, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away June 10, 2020 at Franciscan Health Hospice House.

Joy was born on July 9, 1942, to Frank and Mildred Knauer of Strawn. Joy married David Bump on March 10, 1968, in Bloomington. After marriage, Joy and David lived in Bloomington, Ind., for several years before relocating to the Indianapolis area.

Joy was very creative and enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, and cross stitch. She and David both shared a passion for traveling the world together. Joy served over 500 volunteer hours at Franciscan Hospital. Joy and David also shared a winter home in Frostproof, Fla.

Joy is survived by her husband of 52 years, David Bump; their two sons, Joel Bump (Sarah) and Kevin Bump (Amie Mullikin); and three grandchildren, Christian and Hayden Bump, and Maya Bashir. Joy is also survived by her brother, Dennis Knauer (Judy) and sister-in-law, Pat Knauer.

Joy is preceded in passing by her parents, Frank and Mildred Knauer, and her brother, David Knauer.

Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. You are invited to read Joy's full obituary at www.singletonandherrmortuary.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy - Indiana, Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter, and All Souls Unitarian Church in Indianapolis.

