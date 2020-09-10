× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Joy Kidwell, 73, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Joy was born Nov. 9, 1946, in Bloomington, the daughter of Evelyn and Ray Kidwell. She is survived by her brothers, Lynn (Vicki) Kidwell and Mark (Susan) Kidwell; her aunt, Viola (Toots) Flum; her nieces and nephew, Kami (Phil) Spoehr, Nicki (Ken) Douros and Matthew Kidwell; her grand-nieces and nephews, Michael, Daniel and Samuel Douros and Alicia and Amanda Spoehr; and her pup, Luna. While she had no children of her own, she served as a second mother to many. She loved her family and friends fiercely, and there were no limits to what she would do for someone in need.

Joy graduated from Normal Community High School in 1964 and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. For nearly 50 years, Joy was the building manager at the Illinois House in downtown Bloomington. Throughout the years, she enjoyed working with many friends and family members there. At home, she could normally be found working in her yard, playing games with friends or enjoying a book or jigsaw puzzle.