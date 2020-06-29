Joyce A. Shirley

EMDEN — Joyce Ann Shirley, 83, of Emden, passed away Saturday (June 27, 2020) at her home.
Her funeral will be Thursday at Bethel Church with Rev. Adam Quine officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home, Lincoln, is assisting the family.
Joyce was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Lincoln, the daughter of Fred and Martha Cross Klokkenga. She married James Shirley on Feb. 2, 1953, in Shawneetown. They shared 67 years of marriage. Joyce was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln where she served in several capacities. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed baking, spending time with her family and was well-known for her cheeseburgers.
Survivors include her husband, James Shirley, daughter, Linda (Kevin) Zinser; daughter, Lorita (Linn) Hellman; daughter, Stacy (Tracy) Olson; grandchildren, Melissa (Trent) Cockburn, Craig (Tammy) Zinser, Lori (Blake) Beekman, Lisa (Andrew) Cardinal, Tommy (Angie) Zinser, Ann (Nathan) Taylor, Ryan (Jen) Shirley, William (Lisa) Shirley, Jason (Morgan) Shirley, Drew (Michelle) Olson, Abby Olson, Clay Olson, Emme Olson, Adam (Elta Zahner) Hellman and Libbie Wamhoff; 24 great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary Shirley; daughter-in-law, Marla Shirley; grandson, Austin Hellman; and brother, Leland Klokkenga.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Church and First Presbyterian Church, Lincoln.
.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.