NORMAL - Joyce Ann Schleder, 73 of Normal and formerly of Chenoa, died at 4:33 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at her daughter's residence, Normal.
Private family services will be held with burial at Chenoa Twp. Cemetery, Chenoa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chenoa United Methodist Church, Livingston County Humane Society or the American Lung Association. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, has charge of arrangements.
Joyce was born December 15, 1946 in Watseka, a daughter of Harry and Helen Johnson Carmin. She married Dennis Bogue in 1968. She later married Dr. Del Schleder on May 29, 1983 in Chenoa. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2010.
Survivors include her children: Corinna (Kelly) McBride of Normal and Stephen (Lisa) Bogue of Colfax; step-children: Dr. Kristi (Greg) Rogers-Schleder of Ashville, NC, Bradley Schleder of Three Rivers, CA, and Natalie (Tom) Lessaris of Champaign, IL; five grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, one infant brother and one grandchild.
Joyce was a member of the Chenoa United Methodist Church. She had many talents such as sewing, quilting and painting. She loved to entertain and spend time with her family and friends.
A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.