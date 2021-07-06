NORMAL — Joyce E. Hickey, 82, of Normal, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on July 4, 2021, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Dondanville officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Lincoln.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, July 8, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln.

Joyce Elizabeth Powell was born on March 13, 1939 in Rushville, Illinois the daughter of Ralph Andrew and Nora Kathryn Miller Powell. She was united in marriage to John Michael Hickey, Sr. on November 4, 1961. He survives.

Also surviving are her sons: John (Cheryl) Hickey, Jr. and William (Joy Carroll) Hickey; three grandchildren: Kristina (Eric) Meyer, Breanna (Joel) Lopez and Sara (Kaleb) Barth; one step-grandson: Adam (Amber Hodge) Winchester; five great-grandchildren: Kayden, Brayden, Lucas, Isaac, and Liam; and one nephew: Derek Powell

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and daughter-in-law Cathy Lessen Hickey.

Joyce was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She retired from St. Clara's Manor Nursing Home after 26 years of service.

She loved flowers and working in her yard, along with fishing and watching wildlife.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Carroll Catholic School or the Human Society of Logan County.

Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.