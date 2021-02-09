BLOOMINGTON — Joyce Eileen Thorpe, 82, of Bloomington, loving wife of Roy and mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother peacefully passed away at 9:40 a.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Carle BroMenn in Normal. She was born August 23, 1938, in Bloomington to Cecil Hill and Mildred (Warner).

Her visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021 at East Lawn Funeral Home with a service at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Bahn of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington and burial following at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Joyce attended BHS, graduating in 1956. Upon graduation, Joyce traveled by ocean liner across the Atlantic to meet her high school pen pal sweetheart in England. Joyce and Roy married in Hinckley, England on December 28, 1957. They came over to the U.S. with their two daughters, Beverly and Dawn in 1970.

Joyce worked for the Eureka Williams Company in Bloomington in their Inspection Department and retired in 2000 after 28 years.