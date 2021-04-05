THAWVILLE — Joyce (Hildenbrand) Uebele went to meet her Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Anderson, IN. She was born March 5, 1936 in Watseka, IL a daughter of Milford and Edith (Curphey) Hildenbrand.
She grew up on a farm in Thawville, IL, attending Thawville, and Roberts-Thawville Schools, and graduated Valedictorian of her class. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education and started her teaching career in 1958. She went on to teach K-12 music, voice lessons, and Madrigals in Roberts-Thawville, Ford Central, Melvin-Sibley, Tri-Point, and P-B-L Schools until her retirement in 1995. She led her RT Choruses to First Place Sweepstakes many times. She also led the Y.O.U.R.S. Group for many years. She sang for numerous weddings and funerals, as well as directed and participated in church and community choirs. One of her greatest accomplishments was sharing her knowledge and love of music with countless students and community members. She also volunteered at St. Vincent Anderson Women's Center for over 15 years, as well as Liberty Christian School.
She married James Uebele on August 8, 1959 in Thawville, IL, and he survives in Anderson, IN. Also surviving are two daughters: Anita (Eric) Van Skyock of Anderson, IN and LeAnn (Mark) Henry of Pendleton, IN; and four grandchildren: Taylor (Garrett) Allen, Rileigh Van Skyock, Brady (Anna) Henry, and Mady (Griffin) Davidson. She's also survived by several nieces and nephews; and special nephew and niece, John (Marcia) Hildenbrand and Joann (Ken) Brumley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Marvin, and Charles (Bernice) Hildenbrand; and one sister, Marlene (George) Kuester.
In addition to her musical contributions, her greatest joy was her four grandchildren. She never missed a soccer game, music concert, or activity in which they were involved.
A private family only graveside service will take place at Ridgeland Township Cemetery. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date.
The family would like to express deep appreciation for the care provided to Joyce over the last three years at Primrose in Anderson, IN.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Roberts, IL, or First United Methodist Church in Anderson, IN.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with local arrangements. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.