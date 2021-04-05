Joyce (Hildenbrand) Uebele

She grew up on a farm in Thawville, IL, attending Thawville, and Roberts-Thawville Schools, and graduated Valedictorian of her class. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education and started her teaching career in 1958. She went on to teach K-12 music, voice lessons, and Madrigals in Roberts-Thawville, Ford Central, Melvin-Sibley, Tri-Point, and P-B-L Schools until her retirement in 1995. She led her RT Choruses to First Place Sweepstakes many times. She also led the Y.O.U.R.S. Group for many years. She sang for numerous weddings and funerals, as well as directed and participated in church and community choirs. One of her greatest accomplishments was sharing her knowledge and love of music with countless students and community members. She also volunteered at St. Vincent Anderson Women's Center for over 15 years, as well as Liberty Christian School.